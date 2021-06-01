The Gwinnett County track and field coaches recognized the best from the 2021 high school season with their all-county teams.
Peachtree Ridge’s Tamiia Fuller, state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash in Class AAAAAAA, was voted as the Girls Runner of the Year, while the Girls Field Event Athlete of the Year was Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight, who won state in the AAAAAAA long jump. Hebron Christian’s Terrence Melton was Girls Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to their first state title.
The Boys Runner of the Year was Buford’s Isaiah Bond, state champ in the 100 and 200 in AAAAAA. Dacula’s Adam Watkins was Boys Field Event Athlete of the Year after sweeping the shot put and discus state titles in AAAAAA. Parkview’s Matt Henson was voted Boys Coach of the Year after his team was a Gwinnett-best sixth in AAAAAAA.
The coaches also honored the following all-county selections:
Boys All-County
Long jump: Malik Williams, Buford; Elijah Williams, Providence Christian; Frank Osorio Jr., Archer; Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge
Triple jump: Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge; Elijah Williams, Providence
High jump: Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview; Maurice Thomas, Discovery
Pole vault: Nicholas Rivord, North Gwinnett
Shot put: Adam Watkins, Dacula; Garrett Brophy, Grayson
Discus: Adam Watkins, Dacula
3,200 relay: Parkview
400 relay: Parkview; Buford
1,600: Will Bray, Brookwood
400: Tobi Olawole, Buford
100: Isaiah Bond, Buford; Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett
110 hurdles: Walker Hanley, Brookwood; Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek
800: Lance Wells, Mill Creek
200: Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett; Isaiah Bond, Buford; Andrew Spearman, Archer; Leon Christian, Parkview
300 hurdles: Victor Payne, Buford
3,200: Ben Butcher, Dacula; Miguel Schlicht, Norcross
1,600 relay: Buford
Boys Honorable Mention
Ayden Anderson, Archer; Tysaan Sanders, Berkmar; Shaun Benjamin, Berkmar; Bryce Dopson, Brookwood; Bryce Charles, Brookwood; Marshall Bray, Brookwood; Langston Jones, Brookwood; Seth Wheeler, Brookwood; Amir Taylor, Central Gwinnett; Vino Glover, Collins Hill; Tyler Farris, Dacula; Joziah Gamble, Discovery; Maurice Thompson, Discovery; Christian Elder, Grayson; Kaden Beard, Lanier; Nick Phillips, Lanier; Micah James, Meadowcreek; Sergio Gomez, Meadowcreek; Jeremiah Shaw, Meadowcreek; Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek; Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek; Owen Anderson, Mill Creek; Methias Carter, Mountain View; Jorge Becerra, Mountain View; Ian Frank, Norcross; Delfino Juarez, Norcross; Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett; Michael Maron, North Gwinnett; Keonte Knight, Parkview; Seth Lindsey, Parkview; Khalil Carr, Parkview; Chris Coleman, South Gwinnett
Girls All-County
Long jump: Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek
Triple jump: Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier
High jump: Georgia Piper, Hebron Christian
Pole vault: Nyla Thompson, Greater Atlanta Christian; Rachael Ruff, Hebron
Shot put: Mykhayla Carroll, Archer
Discus: Mykhayla Carroll, Archer; Imani Washington, Wesleyan
3,200 relay: Brookwood
400 relay: GAC; Hebron
1,600: Allie Wardle, Brookwood
400: Sydney Harris, Buford
100: Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge; Trinity Rossum, GAC; Layton Glisson, Hebron; Nia Wilson, GAC; Kitana Burgard, Archer
100 hurdles: Camryn King, Archer; Ayden Drake, Providence
800: Morgan Collins, GAC
200: Sydney Harris, Buford; Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge; Trinity Rossum, GAC; Layton Glisson, Hebron; Nia Wilson, GAC; Trinity Price, Buford; Serena Tate, Brookwood; Kitana Burgard, Archer; Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery
300 hurdles: Ayden Drake, Providence; Aliyah Irving, Brookwood
3,200: Haley Primm, Parkview; Ellie Brewer, Hebron
1,600 relay: Buford; Peachtree Ridge; Hebron
Girls Honorable Mention
Emmy Miner, Archer; Derriana Moss, Berkmar; Jamilyah Wilson, Berkmar; Veajah Hylton, Brookwood; Morgan Collins, Brookwood; Caroline Snell, Buford; Callie Snell, Buford; Noelle Igberaese, Dacula; Jade Mansogo, Dacula; Danah Nembhard, Dacula; Sol Mendoza, Discovery; Taylor Watkins, Discovery; India Roberson, Discovery; Jordan Little, Duluth; Malia Melton, Hebron; Libby Jackson, Hebron; Nia Wilson, Lanier; Annette Rodriguez, Lanier; Miarie Haynes, Meadowcreek; Madison Aiken, Mill Creek; Emily Guy, Mill Creek; Karsen Phillips, Mountain View; Amya Stripling, Mountain View; Octavia Allan, Norcross; Kyra Andrews, Norcross; Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett; Kellyn Posey, North Gwinnett; Carson Moore, Parkview; Jaimie Chen, Parkview; Lydia Harris, Parkview; Neriah Lee, Parkview
