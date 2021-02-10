Gwinnett cheerleading teams fared well last weekend at region and sectional competition.
Mill Creek won coed sectionals, while North Gwinnett (fourth) and Peachtree Ridge (sixth) also finished in the top 10.
Mountain View won its first region title in 8-AAAAAAA, while Parkview (4-AAAAAAA), Archer (7-AAAAAAA), Lanier (8-AAAAAA) and Greater Atlanta Christian (5-AAA) also won region championships.
