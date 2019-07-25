The Gwinnett Bats baseball team won the 12-and-under minor division of the annual Braves Country Classic.
Members of the championship team were Landon Brooks (Couch Middle), Karmelo Crumpton (Trickum Middle), Mason Green (Bay Creek Middle), Clinton Harris (Crews Middle), Deshaun Bogany (Grace Snell Middle), Zachary Noe (McConnell Middle), Charles Ashe III (Saint Martin Episcopal School), Riley Rushing (Centennial cluster), Christian Mendez (Brookwood cluster), Caden Miller (Brookwood cluster) and Andrew "Bear" Allen (Social Circle Elementary).
The team was coached by TaMario Crumpton, Jay Bogany and Lamont Brooks.
Ashe (three home runs, .571 batting average and 2.80 ERA at pitcher), Karmelo Crumpton (.571 batting average, six stolen bases), Riley Rushing (.571 batting average) and Deshaun Bogany (.500 batting average, 0.00 ERA at pitcher) were among the Bats’ stats leaders for the weekend.