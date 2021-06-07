The Gwinnett-based Atlanta Jayhawks SHADE competition cheerleading team won the Silver Champion Globe, the first for the organization, during The Cheerleading Worlds in May at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.
More than 120 USASF/IASF members from more than 40 countries qualify to compete in The Cheerleading Worlds. SHADE, an International Global 6 team out of Cheer and Dance Atlanta, was coached by Jami Boleware, Rick Braithwaite and Kelly Halcomb.
Members of the team are Kyli Avery, Taylor Gibb, Sara Boleware, Chloe Carrasco, Taylor Champitto, Caroline Clark, Ally Collins, Karigan Conner, Kennedy Commings, Ansley Dejno, Lizzy Gaffney, Abby Gibbons, Emerson Halcomb, Emily Haskins, Eliana Hayden, Lauren Hazelrigs, Natalie Claire Johnston, Hannah Martin, Melissa Martin, Annabelle Reasons, Kara Robinett, Kendall Wood and Madison Youmans.
