The seventh annual Mitsubishi Electric Classic raised another substantial figure for local charities, officials from the Gwinnett-based PGA Tour Champions tournament announced Tuesday morning.
The 2019 event, held April 15-21 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, raised a total of $312,533 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and other local charities. Since its inception in 2013, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has donated a total of $2,347,005 to charitable organizations in Gwinnett County and the greater metro Atlanta area.
“Aside from the obvious opportunity to provide world-class professional golf at TPC Sugarloaf and for our wonderful fan base, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has had a direct impact on the betterment of our community,” said Stan Hall, chief operating officer of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Gwinnett locations, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, Cink Charities, Cooper’s Crew, Women’s Club of Sugarloaf C.C. Charities and many others have received direct financial contributions as a result of the efforts of the tournament’s charitable outreach programs.
"We could not be prouder to partner with and assist these deserving charitable organizations as they continue to influence so many lives in a positive and much needed manner.”
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic has a well-established history of charitable giving in Gwinnett County and beyond. Philanthropy has been a driving force of this community-focused event from the beginning, especially to its 2019 primary beneficiaries, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.
“We’ve had seven successful years as the title sponsor of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, and that is only possible with the effort of so many people, including many dedicated volunteers and others in the community,” said Kent Hora, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. “To have an opportunity to give back in such a significant way is at the forefront of what we do and is meaningful for everyone at Mitsubishi Electric.”
The tournament’s continued growth in charitable giving since 2016 is a product of several charity-focused events conducted by the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, including: Birdies for Charity, the Stewart Cink Monday Pro-Am presented by TransAmerica, Fiserv Executive Women’s Day and the Cologuard Celebrity Challenge.
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to TPC Sugarloaf April 13-19, 2020. The 54-hole stroke play golf tournament features 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals competing for a $1.8 million purse.