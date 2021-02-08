The Gwinnett-based Middle School Golf League has opened online registration for the 2021 spring season and it is scheduled to close on February 23. However, registration is limited and will be cut off if participation reaches 100 before February 23.
Play will begin in March and run through the end of May. Parents can register their Middle School players by going to the Middle School Golf League website at: https://www.middleschoolgolfleague.com.
The Middle School Golf League is organized with parents registering through the South Gwinnett Athletic Association (SGAA). Players are assigned teams based on middle school attendance and receive golf shirts with their middle school or feeder high school colors. Play during the fall season is planned to be at Dacula’s Trophy Club of Apalachee, Lawrenceville’s Collins Hill Golf Course, Loganville’s Cedar Lake Golf Course, Monroe’s Bear Creek and Providence Golf Course and Snellville’s County Club of Gwinnett and Summit Chase Country Club.
“We had a great turn out with 113 players representing 20 teams in the fall,” said League Director Les Witmer. “I think the players just wanted to get outside away from the computer and we put into place coronavirus procedures that allowed us to have a safe and successful full fall season”
According to Witmer MSGL will again be employing COVID related precautions.
“Because we usually have two to four teams at one of our six golf courses, we will not have a large gathering of players and parents at one place, added Witmer. “We of course, play outdoors and that increases our safety precautions and we will be following the same contact tracing procedures the schools employ.”
In the past players participating attended many different middle schools including Bay Creek, Couch, Creekland, Crews, Dacula, Five Forks, George Walton, Loganville, North Gwinnett, McConnell, Osborne, Providence Christian, Shiloh, Trickum and Youth Middle Schools
“We’re really proud of the interest we have received in the past from these middle school players and parents and the support from their middle school administration and their cluster high school golf coaches.” Witmer said.
Witmer emphasized that the program’s goal is to teach the fundamentals of golf and through team best ball play provide a positive environment where everyone participates no matter whether just a beginner or a junior player who has playing experience.
According to the league website during the first weeks beginning golfers spend more time becoming more proficient at ball striking and understanding golf rules and etiquette. And then they take that knowledge onto the golf course, joining repeat Middle School Golf League players or the more advanced junior golfer playing as team members in the best ball “Lauderdale” format. Players play from forward or junior tees based on ability. The league schedules four weeks of team best ball play for all including a week where high school players are invited to play with their cluster middle school team, and then the middle school golfer is introduced to stroke play where they play their own ball for an individual score. The season culminates with a very popular Drive, Chip and Putt competition and awards party.
According to Witmer the league play and clinics are normally held on Sundays at 4 pm. “Each team has a volunteer team marshal who is responsible for team lineups and supervises the play on the course,” added Witmer. “Parents are welcome to walk or ride carts along the course as spectators but must remain on the cart paths.”
At the close of on-line registration, there will be a parent orientation either in person or via video conferencing. Also, because of continued COVID-19 precautions the beginning all player clinics will be held over two days in smaller groups. Parents may also now find a list of the Frequently Asked Questions and Answers at https://www.middleschoolgolfleague.com or if they have additional questions may contact MSGL Director Les Witmer at lawitmer@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.