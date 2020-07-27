Online registration opened this week for the Gwinnett-based Middle School Golf League's 2020 fall season.
Registration runs through Aug. 25, but participation is limited to the first 100 players. Play begins in August and lasts through the end of October. Parents can register their middle school players by going to the Middle School Golf League website HERE.
The Middle School Golf League is organized with parents registering through the South Gwinnett Athletic Association. Players are assigned teams based on middle school attendance and receive golf shirts with their middle school or feeder high school colors. Play during the fall season is planned to be at Dacula’s Trophy Club of Apalachee, Lawrenceville’s Collins Hill Golf Course, Loganville’s Cedar Lake Golf Course, Monroe’s Bear Creek and Providence Golf Course and Snellville’s County Club of Gwinnett and Summit Chase Country Club.
“Unfortunately, we had a start-stop spring season because of COVID-19,” said league director Les Witmer. “Parents were given an option of a partial refund or could carry their registration forward for the full fall season.”
According to Witmer, MSGL will be following the guidance provided to the schools and other sports organizations from the state medical experts.
“Because we usually have two to four teams at one of our six golf courses, we will not have a large gathering of players and parents at one place," Witmer said. “We, of course, play outdoors and that increases our safety precautions.”
With digital learning, school starting later and basic uncertainty among parents there is a shorter window for the league to promote registration through the schools. In the past players participating attended many different middle schools including Bay Creek, Couch, Creekland, Crews, Dacula, Five Forks, George Walton, Loganville, North Gwinnett, McConnell, Osborne, Providence Christian, Shiloh and Trickum Middle Schools.
“We’re really proud of the interest we have received in the past from these middle school players and parents and the support from their middle school administration and their cluster high school golf coaches,” Witmer said.
Witmer emphasized that the program’s goal is to teach the fundamentals of golf and through team best ball play provide a positive environment where everyone participates no matter whether just a beginner or a junior player who has playing experience.
According to the league website, during the first weeks beginning golfers spend more time becoming more proficient at ball striking and understanding golf rules and etiquette. And then they take that knowledge onto the golf course, joining repeat Middle School Golf League players or the more advanced junior golfer playing as team members in the best ball “Lauderdale” format. Players compete from forward or junior tees based on ability. The league schedules four weeks of team best ball play for all including a week where high school players are invited to play with their cluster middle school team, and then the middle school golfer is introduced to stroke play where they play their own ball for an individual score. The season culminates with a very popular Drive, Chip and Putt competition and awards party.
According to Witmer, the league play and clinics are normally held on Sundays at 4 p.m.
“Each team has a volunteer team marshal who is responsible for team lineups and supervises the play on the course,” said Witmer. “Parents are welcome to walk or ride carts along the course as spectators but must remain on the cart paths.”
COVID-19 has altered the planning for many things including school activities and youth sports.
“We will be in regular contact with host facilities prior to and throughout the season to discuss local precautionary rules, flagsticks remaining in, raking sand traps, etc., and sanitizing practices for common touchpoints such as carts, practice balls, bathrooms, etc.," said Witmer. “While we aim to be consistent across the entire schedule with policies and procedures, there may be certain instances where a participating golf club’s policy take precedence.”
Before arriving on-site for a competition, if a player or parent feels sick or shows any symptoms of COVID-19, or if within the last 14 days have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, they will be requested to stay home and not play.
At the close of online registration, the SGAA is planning to conduct the parent orientation via video conferencing. Also, because of COVID-19 precautions the beginning all player clinics will be held over two days in smaller groups. Parents may also now find a list of the Frequently Asked Questions and Answers at https://www.middleschoolgolfleague.com or if they have additional questions may contact Witmer at lawitmer@comcast.net.
