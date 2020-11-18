The Gwinnett-based Georgia Knights Prep Academy football team will host the CAIA National Championship Game on Saturday at the prep school’s home field, South Gwinnett Park at 2115 McGee Road.
The Knights will face the Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy at 1 p.m. Admission is $15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.