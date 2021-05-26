©Dale Zanine 2021_05_2400275.JPG
Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 Gwinnett County Regional winners Tuesday, and Parkview earned one of the top awards.

Parkview was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.

Two local coaches also were honored with Positive Athlete coaching awards — Collins Hill’s Joe Dix and Parkview’s Emily Baum.

Each Gwinnett high school sport also had one regional award-winner. Those individuals are as follows:

Baseball: Robbie Hasenstab, Duluth

Boys golf: Ryan McGovern, North Gwinnett

Girls golf: Treasure Earl, Central Gwinnett

Adapted sports: Seth Earley, Mill Creek/Gwinnett Heat

Boys lacrosse: Max Calabrese, Mill Creek

Girls lacrosse: Courtney Martin, Buford

Boys multi-sport: Christian Culbreth, Shiloh

Girls multi-sport: Olivia Young, Archer

Football: Jay Wilson, South Gwinnett

Boys basketball: Hayden Morehouse, Wesleyan

Girls basketball: Brianna Williams, Norcross

Volleyball: Arissa Shepherd, Dacula

Boys soccer: Giancarlo Climaco, Discovery

Girls soccer: Francesca Cattaneo, Collins Hill

Boys alternative sport: Brandon Haynes, Peachtree Ridge

Girls alternative sport: Jesse Hamby, Archer

Softball: Sydney Deardorff, Greater Atlanta Christian

Wrestling: Wyatt Smith, Lanier

Boys cross country: Tysaan Sanders, Berkmar

Girls cross country: Madeline Matos, Buford

Cheerleading: Amaree Walker, Central Gwinnett

Boys swimming and diving: Jack John Byrne, Parkview

Girls swimming and diving: Reagan Sweeney, Brookwood

Gymnastics: Nicole Jackson, Peachtree Ridge

Boys tennis: Caden Martin, Brookwood

Girls tennis: Rachel Wang, North Gwinnett

Boys track and field: Koby Williams, Meadowcreek

Girls track and field: Esther Olojo, Berkmar

