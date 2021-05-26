Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 Gwinnett County Regional winners Tuesday, and Parkview earned one of the top awards.
Parkview was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
Two local coaches also were honored with Positive Athlete coaching awards — Collins Hill’s Joe Dix and Parkview’s Emily Baum.
Each Gwinnett high school sport also had one regional award-winner. Those individuals are as follows:
Baseball: Robbie Hasenstab, Duluth
Boys golf: Ryan McGovern, North Gwinnett
Girls golf: Treasure Earl, Central Gwinnett
Adapted sports: Seth Earley, Mill Creek/Gwinnett Heat
Boys lacrosse: Max Calabrese, Mill Creek
Girls lacrosse: Courtney Martin, Buford
Boys multi-sport: Christian Culbreth, Shiloh
Girls multi-sport: Olivia Young, Archer
Football: Jay Wilson, South Gwinnett
Boys basketball: Hayden Morehouse, Wesleyan
Girls basketball: Brianna Williams, Norcross
Volleyball: Arissa Shepherd, Dacula
Boys soccer: Giancarlo Climaco, Discovery
Girls soccer: Francesca Cattaneo, Collins Hill
Boys alternative sport: Brandon Haynes, Peachtree Ridge
Girls alternative sport: Jesse Hamby, Archer
Softball: Sydney Deardorff, Greater Atlanta Christian
Wrestling: Wyatt Smith, Lanier
Boys cross country: Tysaan Sanders, Berkmar
Girls cross country: Madeline Matos, Buford
Cheerleading: Amaree Walker, Central Gwinnett
Boys swimming and diving: Jack John Byrne, Parkview
Girls swimming and diving: Reagan Sweeney, Brookwood
Gymnastics: Nicole Jackson, Peachtree Ridge
Boys tennis: Caden Martin, Brookwood
Girls tennis: Rachel Wang, North Gwinnett
Boys track and field: Koby Williams, Meadowcreek
Girls track and field: Esther Olojo, Berkmar
