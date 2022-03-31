GRAYSON — After a grueling season of high school basketball all around Gwinnett County, Wednesday night at Grayson High School offered players an opportunity to engage in a loose, easy-going finale.
Top players from around the county on both the girls and boys side were split into two teams to play 40-minute exhibition games with a running clock in the 13th annual Senior All Star Games. Proceeds from the event went towards Atlanta Diabetes Associates, turning a good time for all into a good cause on top of it.
There were teammates playing against each other, dunks, highlight-reel passing and plenty of points to go around.
The designated visitors team coached by Brookwood assistant Dale Grant won the girls game 86-79, while the designated home team in the boys game led by Grayson assistant coach Henry Berry pulled away in the second half for a 92-72 victory.
“That was great,” Grant said. “Just seeing them having fun, getting out there and enjoying themselves and nobody got hurt. I told them ‘it’s good to have fun, but it’s also more fun to win.’”
Grant’s team emerged victorious thanks largely to a pair of 13-point scorers to lead the team in Norcross’ Laniya Kenon and Brookwood’s Nekaya Williams. Her Brookwood teammate Nadisha Ford also added eight points off the bench to help push Grant’s team over the finish line. Grayson’s Catherine Alben led all players with 18 points for a team coached by Lanier head coach Jose Cardy.
“It was real fun,” Ford said. “I got to play with some of my old teammates that I played with in middle school, so that was fun. It was really competitive, but other than that it was just fun. Everyone was doing what they do best — just playing ball.”
There was a brief break in action in between games for the award ceremonies, with Norcross taking up a bulk of the proceedings after winning the Class AAAAAAA state championship on both sides. Girls head coach Ashley Luke Clanton and boys head coach Jesse McMillan were both recognized as the county coaches of the season, and Blue Devils’ standout Zaria Hurston took home the honor of being Gwinnett’s top girls basketball player for the 2021-22 season.
North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey did manage to break the Norcross streak by winning the player of the season award on the boys side, something he recognizes the significance of.
“It’s big,” Godfrey said. “I grew up in Gwinnett County seeing players like [former Peachtree Ridge guard and current NBA player] Devin Vassell get it. It’s like a dream come true.”
Shortly after winning the award Godfrey took the court, but it was his North Gwinnett teammate Dylan Gary who stole the show. Gary led all scorers with 16 points, helping his team turn a 36-33 halftime deficit into a romp with a red hot second half. The team hit 12 3-pointers in the game, nine of which came as part of the second half spurt.
One of the stars of the night off the court was Berry, who became increasingly boisterous with every shot his team made to extend its lead. What started with some minor celebrations turned into full-blown jaunts up and down the sideline throughout the fourth quarter, drawing laughs from everyone on both benches with the scoreline out of hand.
“I had a blast getting the kids an opportunity to show their talents and have fun,” Berry said.
In a game full of seniors, this was the last opportunity for the superstars of the county to play on a high school basketball court before graduating in May. And while it was in a friendly setting with nothing at stake, the post-game hugs, jersey swaps and handshakes from everyone involved illustrated what the event was all about.
“That was way too fun,” Godfrey said. “All these guys I grew up with, I played against, it was really cool. Everyone [was] doing dunks, hitting nice 3s, it was really, really fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.