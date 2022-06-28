NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit for the cycle in just four at-bats, leading the Tides to an 8-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
Henderson went 4-for-4, scored four runs, and drove in three more during his historic night as the Tides improved to 35-38.
Henderson singled and scored on an RBI double by Kyle Stowers as the Tides took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Tucker Davidson (L, 2-4). In the third, Henderson's two-run triple off Davidson opened up a 3-0 lead. Henderson blasted a solo home run (5) off Victor Vodnik in the fourth and doubled and scored on Stowers' two-run homer (14) off Thomas Burrows in the sixth.
Gwinnett (35-38) got its two runs on a Delino DeShields Jr. RBI double in the fifth and Joe Dunand opposite-field solo homer (4) in the seventh.
Former Atlanta Braves farmhand Bruce Zimmermann (W, 1-0) pitched six innings for the Tides, yielding one run on two hits while striking out seven. Kevin Smith (S, 1) allowed one run on one hit over the final three innings. In addition to Henderson's four-hit night, Stowers went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs.
Henderson is the second player to hit for the cycle against Gwinnett this year, joining Louisville Bats catcher Chris Okey, who accomplished the feat on June 5 at Coolray Field. Braden Shewmake went 0-for-4, snapping his eight-game hitting streak.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (1-0, 2.88 ERA is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Cody Sedlock (2-1, 6.64 ERA) for the Tides.
