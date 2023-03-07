The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that one of the world’s most influential rappers, Gucci Mane, will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Memphis later this month.
The game will tip off early at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Also known as the East Atlanta Santa, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard’s ‘Top Rap Albums’ chart than any other hip-hop artist in history. This marks Gucci Mane’s first halftime performance at a Hawks game since the fall of 2016. During a break in that game, he also famously proposed to his now wife Keyshia Ka’oir.
“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”
So far this season, the Hawks have had performances from award-winning artists such as Alvin Ailey Arts & Education, Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Keri Hilson, Jeezy and Marvin Sapp and NE-YO.
Gucci Mane’s most recent release, compilation mixtape ‘SO ICY BOYZ: THE FINALE’, highlighted by tracks such as ‘Letter To Takeoff’ and ‘Sh*t Crazy Remix (Feat. BIG30, Sett, Mac Critter),’ showcases both his own music and music from his roster of The New 1017 signees. The new compilation completes the SO ICY series, following the rest of the hugely popular series including ‘SO ICY CHRISTMAS’, ‘GUCCI MANE PRESENTS: SO ICY SUMMER’, ‘SO ICY GANG: THE REUP’ (a deluxe extension of 2020’s SO ICY GANG, VOL. 1) and ‘SO ICY BOYZ’, the latter of which has earned more than 215 million US streams.
Along with new releases from Gucci Mane himself, the seasoned A&R is taking his eye for the next big thing to his own record label, The New 1017, in partnership with Atlantic Records. The New 1017 launched with the signing of fellow Atlanta rapper Foogiano, who was soon followed by further hand-chosen additions including BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Enchanting, Foogiano, Hotboy Wes, KATO2X, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Pooh Shiesty, Sett, and TLE Cinco. Currently boasting more than five billion streams and counting across the label, The New 1017 has unleashed a seemingly endless series of hugely successful releases since its 2020 launch.
To secure tickets for the game on Sunday, March 26 against Memphis, visit Hawks.com/tickets.
