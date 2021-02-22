The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to a contract, the organization announced Monday.
Walker-Kimbrough, a 5-foot-9 guard from Maryland, has averaged 5.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over her four-year WNBA career. She is the second WNBA Champion to join the Dream this season, joining her former Washington Mystics teammate Tianna Hawkins in Atlanta in 2021.
She is currently playing for Gorzow Wielkopolski in Poland in the 2020-21 offseason, where she is averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in EuroCup play and 18.7 points over seven ELBK league games.
“Shatori has proven to be a very good three-point shooter in this league with championship pedigree,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “Having a 3-and-D player is important for depth, and I believe with her length and athleticism she can help us at both ends of the floor. She is exceling in Poland right now and we are happy to welcome her to the Dream.”
Walker-Kimbrough was selected sixth overall by the Mystics in the 2017 WNBA Draft, and went on to earn a spot on the 2017 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She played for Washington for three years before joining the Phoenix Mercury prior to the 2020 WNBA season.
