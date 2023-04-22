A photo featuring Gryffen Andrews and her fastpitch softball teammates sits in a trophy case that lines the Mill Creek High School main entrance — a keepsake that commemorates the Hawks’ 2008 state championship, their first in the sport.
While she appreciates that history as a member of the historic state title team, Andrews’ goal is to add another state trophy and photo to the display.
Andrews, a 2011 Mill Creek grad, was hired recently as head softball coach at her alma mater, replacing Callie Daniel, who led the program for the 2022 season. Daniel was head coach for one season after taking over for longtime coach Paul Pierce.
“It’s super surreal, but it’s so fun because I get to coach with another former (Mill Creek) player (Makenna Mellott),” said Andrews, who played at Mill Creek when Kelly Murdock was head coach. “We can say, ‘Look at this, this is how it was when we were here. We get to do what we want now.’ It’s amazing. I loved when I played here and now it’s my main goal to build up this whole group of girls and I get to do it at home.”
Andrews is firmly entrenched in the community as a language arts and social studies teacher at Osborne Middle, which sits right next to the Hawks’ high school softball field. She even bought her childhood home in the district.
Her journey home started in Savannah at Armstrong State, where she found her way to education, not her original career choice.
“I realized how much I loved kids and missed kids,” she said.
Andrews started her education career with Atlanta Public Schools and then moved back to Gwinnett, where she taught at Dacula Middle and coached Dacula’s middle school program for six years, in addition to her longtime role as a travel softball coach. It was her goal to coach a high school program, and the opportunity opened up at Mill Creek at the right time.
“It’s one of those things where all the stars aligned,” she said. “I’m very lucky I get to coach one of the high school administrators’ children and I said, ‘If there’s ever a chance for a job let me know. I’ve coached forever.’ I got an email one day that head coach interviews were about to start and asking, ‘Do you want to put your name in the hat?’ … Everything aligned just perfectly. I remember when I left the interview thinking, ‘I could get this. I could do this.’”
Andrews has high hopes for the Hawks, who went 21-11 last season and lost in the Class AAAAAAA Super Regional finals, and went 21-15, reaching the elimination bracket final in Columbus, in 2021, Pierce’s last season. The program won its last state championship in 2015, and the new coach wants it back at that level.
“We’re going to state,” Andrews said. “It has been run by a great group of people, but we have not gone to state (finals) or won state since 2015. The wall is bare. It’s time to put in the work, put in the wins and get us back to what we used to be. … I’m just really excited. Mill Creek’s going to be a force to be reckoned with this year. We are back and we are going to be better than ever.”
