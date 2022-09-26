Jenista 9.16 [Bernie Connelly].jpg
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode a two-RBI performance from Greyson Jenista to a 4-1 win over the Louisville Bats on Monday night at Coolray Field.

The Stripers (69-77) broke a scoreless deadlock in the fourth inning when Jenista lined a pitch from Levi Stoudt into shallow left field to plate Rylan Bannon. The score held at 1-0 until Stephen Piscotty's RBI single off Jay Jackson (BS, 3, W, 2-0) tied the game in the top of the eighth. Jenista did it again in the bottom of the eighth, slapping a hard ground ball past the shortstop to score Bannon and put the Stripers back on top for good. Hendrik Clementina provided insurance with a two-run single later in the frame.

