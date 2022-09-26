LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode a two-RBI performance from Greyson Jenista to a 4-1 win over the Louisville Bats on Monday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (69-77) broke a scoreless deadlock in the fourth inning when Jenista lined a pitch from Levi Stoudt into shallow left field to plate Rylan Bannon. The score held at 1-0 until Stephen Piscotty's RBI single off Jay Jackson (BS, 3, W, 2-0) tied the game in the top of the eighth. Jenista did it again in the bottom of the eighth, slapping a hard ground ball past the shortstop to score Bannon and put the Stripers back on top for good. Hendrik Clementina provided insurance with a two-run single later in the frame.
Jenista knocked in two runs and scored once on a 2-for-4 showing. Bannon reached three times and scored twice on a 1-for-2 night. Starter Silvino Bracho and reliever Odalvi Javier (H, 2) tossed 2.0 scoreless frames each. Michael Tonkin (SV, 16) tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save. For Louisville, Piscotty went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jenista's multi-RBI effort was his eighth of the season. Gwinnett is now 3-0 in Monday games, and 12-15 in games decided by three runs.
Gwinnett and Louisville play again Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Starting pitcher TBD for the Stripers vs. RHP Justin Dunn (0-3, 6.92 ERA) for the Bats.
