LAWRENCEVILLE — Despite Greyson Jenista's two-homer effort, the Gwinnett Stripers could not overcome a two-homer, five-RBI game by Durham's Luke Raley, falling 8-5 to the Bulls on Friday night at Coolray Field.

After the team's traded solo home runs from Raley (12) and Jenista (13) in the second inning, Durham put up five runs in the third against Mike Soroka (L, 0-2), starting with Grant Witherspoon's leadoff shot (10) and capped off by Raley's three-run homer (13). Jenista cut the lead to 6-3 with a gargantuan two-run blast (14) to deep right-center in the bottom of the fourth.

