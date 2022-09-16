LAWRENCEVILLE — Despite Greyson Jenista's two-homer effort, the Gwinnett Stripers could not overcome a two-homer, five-RBI game by Durham's Luke Raley, falling 8-5 to the Bulls on Friday night at Coolray Field.
After the team's traded solo home runs from Raley (12) and Jenista (13) in the second inning, Durham put up five runs in the third against Mike Soroka (L, 0-2), starting with Grant Witherspoon's leadoff shot (10) and capped off by Raley's three-run homer (13). Jenista cut the lead to 6-3 with a gargantuan two-run blast (14) to deep right-center in the bottom of the fourth.
Jenista finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, and three RBIs. Ryan Casteel, Joe Dunand, and Yariel Gonzalez each finished 1-for-4. Ryan Goins (0-for-4) knocked in a run. For Durham, Raley (3-for-4, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs), Miles Mastrobuoni (2-for-4, walk, run, stolen base), Vidal Brujan (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), and Tristan Gray (2-for-4) all picked up multiple hits.
Jenista's multi-homer game was his second and the team's ninth of the season. He also launched two homers on April 12 vs. Nashville. The only Stripers player with more multi-homer games this season is Taylor Motter (3).
Gwinnett and Durham play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Darius Vines (1-0, 2.91 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Bulls.
