LAWRENCEVILLE — Timing was everything for the Gwinnett Stripers in their 2022 home opener against the Nashville Sounds.
Greyson Jenista came up with two very timely hits, both home runs, while five Stripers pitchers came up with their best pitches at the right times to hold on for a 4-3 win Tuesday night before 5,018 fans at Coolray Field.
John Nogowski also had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs, while Travis Demeritte chipped in two hits as the Stripers (4-3) carried over momentum from Sunday's series finale win in Memphis to start off their first homestand of the season on a high note.
“You always want to get off on the right foot at home,” said Jenista, who two homers give him four already on the young season, as well as five RBIs. “You always want to win and defend your home stadium. So (Tuesday) night was just going out and playing and continuing some of the momentum and some of the camaraderie we got in Memphis.
“This team is new playing with each other. We've got some young guys and some older guys, and we're still learning how to mesh together and play together and have fun. (Tuesday) night was just an accumulation of that.”
After being held scoreless in the bottom of thed first inning, the Stripers jumped on Nashville starter Caleb Boushley (0-2) an inning later with some power.
After Pat Valaika short-hopped the wall in left-center for a lead-off double, John Nogowski and Greyson Jenista followed with back-to-back homers for a quick 3-0 Gwinnett lead.
“The first at bat of the day, DH-ing, I was just trying to keep things simple (and) shoot (the ball) the other way,” Jenista said. “I got an off-speed pitch and stayed through it. Obviously, I got a good piece of wood on it.”
From there, Stripers pitchers did an expert job of damage control to get around two-out trouble.
Touki Toussaint was strong throughout most of his four innings of work, scattering four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and three walks.
However, he was forced to deal with a pair of two-out baserunners in the second, third and fourth innings.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander tip-toed his way out of major trouble each time, allowing only Corey Ray's two-out RBI single in the fourth to leave the Stripers still holding a 3-1 lead.
Then, Brandyn Sittinger gave up back-to-back one-out hits to former Striper and Atlanta Brave Abraham Almonte and Jon Singleton in the fifth, but rallied to strike out David Dahl and another former Striper and Brave, Alex Jackson, to wriggle out of trouble.
Those six runners stranded by Toussaint were part of 12 baserunners the Sounds left on base for the game.
Jenista then gave the Stripers a little breathing room in the bottom of the seventh with a liner off former Braves and Stripers lefty Rex Brothers that left the bat a 109 miles per hour and had enough height to clear the wall for his second homer of the night to push the lead to 4-1.
“I've been struggling with lefties lately,” Jenista said. “So I looked at the scouting report (on Brothers) and saw he was a big-time heater-slider guy. So I knew I had to get after him early (in the count). He threw me a first-pitch fastball up in the zone and I got a good swing on it, and I was lucky enough to get it over (the wall).
“Any insurance runs you can tack on in a ball game come back to help you. Whether it's one run or you put up a crooked number there, it gives our pitchers a little bit of a break.”
Indeed, that extra run proved to be very important for Gwinnett, as Nashville (4-3) attempted a comeback by loading the bases with nobody out in the top of the ninth.
Almonte then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Singleton followed with an RBI single to right cut the Gwinnett lead to just 4-3, with two runners still on with only one out, including the tying run standing just 90 feet away.
But Brad Brach recovered to induce David Dahl to pop out to the middle of the diamond to Ryan Goins for the second out, and Phil Gosselin gloved Jackson's smash to third before getting the force at second for the final out to secure the Stripers victory.
Sittinger (1-1) was credited with the win after giving up two hits and striking out two over two scoreless innings of relief, with Brach picking up his first save of the season despite giving up the two runs in the ninth.
