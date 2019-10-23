DULUTH — Officials at TPC Sugarloaf celebrated the future with a nod towards the club's past on Wednesday.
Former World Golf No. 1 ranked and two-time British Open champion Greg Norman returned to mark the completion of the renovation project of the last of the three nine-hole courses he designed for the clubs more than 25 years ago.
“We are thrilled to finally be finished with this large-scale renovation, which we could not have done without the help of Greg Norman and his design team,” TPC Sugarloaf general manager Mike Maloney said in a statement released Tuesday. “This will give us the opportunity to better serve our members and guests for years to come.”
The 64-year-old Australian met with the media and club members at a morning reception, and then played the nine holes of The Stables course, which was the last of the $20 million in renovations completed, in the afternoon.
And he couldn’t help but marvel at how the club has maintained its success despite changes since he first designed the courses, which were the first courses he designed to be built in the United States, in the mid-1990s and the opening of the Stables and The Meadows courses in 1997.
“When we look back and see what’s happened with (TPC) Sugarloaf over this long period of time, since it was 1995, I think, when we started pushing dirt, this wonderful Georgia clay around, … to where we are today, the restoration of this project has been phenomenal,” Norman said. “Sometimes you get a little bit of disconnect over a 25-year period of time with membership and president of the club and the superintendent, but here you are. You’ve got your golf club.
“It’s a compliment to (golf course design associate) Milan (Moore) and the PGA Tour, who have done a phenomenal job. … You wouldn’t think there was close to a 30 decent reduction in bunkers. If you actually go play, (it actually seems like) you’ve got more bunkers. But that is just a great collaborative work … with all of us who had so much to do with this golf course.”
The renovations, which included resurfaced greens, tees and fairways, plus rebuilt bunkers, a state-of-the-art irrigation system and resurfaced cart paths.
The renovations will make the course play somewhat different when it is once again part of the rotation, along with The Meadows course, for the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Classic next April.
But as Norman pointed out, he had neither that that PGA Tour Champions event, which began in 2013, nor the PGA Tour event, the AT&T Classic, that preceded it from 1997-2008, in mind when he designed the course.
“When we were building the golf course, we had no idea there would be a PGA Tour event here,” Norman said. “We were actually in the middle of construction of the back nine before The Pines (the third nine-hole course making up the complex) was done when we found out there was going to be a PGA Tour event here. And you know how much we did to the golf course (as a result)? Very little.
“It was really a testament to our design characteristics, to our construction, to playability. … There were some early minor adjustments we had to make with (regard to) fiberoptics and staging areas for the 18 wheelers (and production trucks) for TV and stuff like that. And I think this tournament here at TPC (Sugarloaf) might’ve been the first to put bleachers in the lake on 18, which is really a great concept, a great idea, to surround (the green) and create really that first stadium effect, which now you see is very prevalent.”
But as proud as he was of the courses’ success in hosting PGA Tour, and then a PGA Tour Champions, event, he was more proud of and pleased with how they remained accessible and fair for the club members and other amateur players.
“If the developer has aspirations of hosting the young boppers on the PGA Tour events, then we might tweak things a little (further),” Norman said. “But I’m not a big believer in, and I’m going back to the word sustainability, if we build a golf course just for these 20 or 30 players who play on the PGA Tour and hit (the ball) 340 or 350 (yards) or whatever the number is — if we build all the golf courses specifically for that for one week a year, all of you in this room are paying for that. And that’s so unfair. … Why should you pay the price or the burden for that? I’m a big fan and supporter of membership golf because, … yes, I was a professional golfer. I used to be a long hitter, but you know what? A 7,100-yard golf course, even though technology was different, it was a challenge. Why was it a challenge? Because of strategic shot-making ability.”