Greg Hartley, a leader of Georgia Gwinnett College’s first soccer team, has been named goalkeeping coach for Oldham Athletic, a professional soccer club in his native England.
Hartley joined Oldham in 2017 and worked with the academy, in addition to assisting the first team on occasion. He had worked as temporary goalkeeping coach recently before earning the promotion to full-time status.
The 29-year-old grew up in the town of Failsworth in Manchester, and spent 10 years in the Manchester City program, where he won a FA Youth Cup. He was an NAIA All-American goalkeeper in the U.S., where he lived seven years and played for GGC, Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) and Belhaven University (Miss.). He was one of three seniors and the starting goalkeeper for GGC head coach Steve DeCou’s first team.
In addition to coaching after college, Hartley was an All-National Premier Soccer League goalie and Gold Glove Award recipient for Chattanooga (Tenn.) FC.