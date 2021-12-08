urgent Greater Atlanta Christian's Will Hardy named 5-AAA Defensive Player of the Year From Staff Reports Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Greater Atlanta Christian's Will Hardy (5) runs for yardage during a varsity football game against Westminster on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Chubb Reynolds Field in Norcross. Jim Blackburn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greater Atlanta Christian’s Will Hardy was named Defensive Player of the Year on the All-Region 5-AAA Football Team, recently selected by the region’s coaches.The Spartans also had offensive lineman Addison Nichols and Hardy at defensive back as first-team selections. The second team included GAC’s Branan Rountree at punter. GAC’s honorable mention selections were running back Gannon Hearst, defensive lineman Noah Deas and linebacker Cole Boyden. 