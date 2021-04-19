Greater Atlanta Christian junior Will Hardy committed Monday to the University of Virginia football program.
Hardy is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete who stands out at wide receiver and defensive back for the Spartans. On offense, he caught 37 passes for 388 yards and eight touchdowns, and also rushed for three scores for a state semifinal team. He had 41 tackles (26 solos) and two interceptions on defense. He was a first-team All-Region 5-AAA and first-team all-state selection.
Hardy, who maintains a 4.5 GPA, is the son of GAC head coach Tim Hardy. His older brother Jackson is a freshman quarterback at Richmond.
