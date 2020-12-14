GDSC_0626.JPG
Greater Atlanta Christian's Wil Calhoun (75) rushes the passer in Saturday's Corky Kell Classic win over Denmark.

 Will Hammock

Greater Atlanta Christian lineman Wil Calhoun committed Monday to the Kennesaw State University football program.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder starts on the line for the Spartans, who play in the Class AAA semifinals Friday. He also started as a junior for a state semifinal team.

