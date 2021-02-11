Greater Atlanta Christian’s Tyler Garrett and Nate Mixon had top-four finishes Thursday night in the Georgia High School Association’s state wrestling championships in Macon.
The Spartans finished 13th in the team standings.
Garrett (24-6) placed third at 138 pounds with a 15-5 major decision over East Jackson’s Ben Lampe in the third-place match. Mixon lost in the third-place match at 152 and finished fourth.
