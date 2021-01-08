Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Franklin County, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Norcross, GA.
Buy Now

Greater Atlanta Christian's Saiku White (11) for the interception against Franklin County during the first round GHSA AAA playoff game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Reynolds Field in Norcross. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

Greater Atlanta Christian senior Saiku White committed Friday to the Lafayette College (Pa.) football program.

White had 34 tackles and a team-high four interceptions last season for the Spartans’ Class AAA semifinal team. He also caught 20 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.