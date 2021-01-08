Greater Atlanta Christian senior Saiku White committed Friday to the Lafayette College (Pa.) football program.
White had 34 tackles and a team-high four interceptions last season for the Spartans’ Class AAA semifinal team. He also caught 20 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown on offense.
