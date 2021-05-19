HARTWELL — Greater Atlanta Christian girls golfer Motoko Shimoji placed fourth Tuesday in the Class AAA Tournament.
Shimoji shot rounds of 74 and 78 in the two-day event. She also played for the Spartans’ state runner-up girls soccer team this spring.
