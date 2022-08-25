Feb 6, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) warms up before the game between the Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Greater Atlanta Christian grad and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is one of the NBA players participating in the 18th annual Basketball Without Borders Africa from Aug. 28-31.
The event, held at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt, features NBA players as coaches and is run through NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Egyptian Basketball Federation. It features 64 of the top boys and girls players from 26 African countries.
Players, coaches and campers will take part in programming that includes life skills, leadership development and community service. The players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, 3-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions. Players and coaches will also host a unified Jr. NBA clinic for 100 boys and girls at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 29, in collaboration with Special Olympics.
Brogdon, 29, was the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year who has averaged 15.5 points in his NBA career.
