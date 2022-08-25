NBA: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Feb 6, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) warms up before the game between the Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

 Ken Blaze

Greater Atlanta Christian grad and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is one of the NBA players participating in the 18th annual Basketball Without Borders Africa from Aug. 28-31.

The event, held at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt, features NBA players as coaches and is run through NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Egyptian Basketball Federation. It features 64 of the top boys and girls players from 26 African countries.

