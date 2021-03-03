Greater Atlanta Christian senior Brooks Miller committed to the University of North Carolina football program on Wednesday.
Miller led GAC’s Class AAA state semifinal team last season in catches (56), receiving yards (761) and touchdowns (10 receiving, one rushing, one kickoff return). He had three interceptions on defense, and was the Spartans’ kickoff and punt returner.
