JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian's football team opened region competition in dominant fashion.
Barely 2 minutes into the contest, the Spartans owned a double-digit advantage on their way to scoring 50 points in the first half of a 56-0 road win over Northview in Region 6-AAAAA play Friday night.
Jack Stanton threw both of his touchdown passes to Xavier Daisy, and Gianlucca Tiberia scored a TD on both sides of the ball for GAC, which improved to 3-2 this season.
“I thought our guys came out and played really well, played to a standard of focus and execution that we wanted to,” Greater Atlanta Christian football coach Tim Hardy said. “Coming off a bye week, I thought we were pretty clean. We really played well in all three phases.”
Not long after the Spartans received the opening kickoff, the rout was on when Harrison Voelzke capped the first drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 10:30 left in the quarter. Then just seconds later on the Titans’ first play from scrimmage, Tiberia intercepted a pass and returned it 44 yards to the end zone for a 13-0 lead despite the missed extra point.
“Our guys were really prepared,” Hardy said. “Our defensive staff did a really nice job. I thought [GL] was in a good spot, made a break on the ball and once he got it in his hands it was time to go make something happen so that was a really good play.”
Then, Stanton and Daisy connected for the following two scores. The first touchdown pass was a 20-yard completion to punctuate a 4-play drive with 6:07 to go in the period. Next on 4th and 11, Stanton found Daisy for a 35-yard TD completion and a 27-0 score with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.
The Spartans’ next three touchdowns came on the ground. First, Tiberia pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out with 7 minutes left in the half. Then, Cardell Robinson dodged defenders up the middle during a 27-yard TD run for a 41-point cushion with 4:20 to go in the quarter.
After the special teams blocked a punt for a safety and Voelzke had a big return on the ensuing kickoff, Braylen Burgess raced to the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score and 50-0 advantage with 59 seconds remaining before halftime.
“I thought we were balanced on offense,” Hardy said. “We threw it well and some guys had some nice runs. So many different guys touched the ball and did a nice job.”
At the start of the second half, the running clock was in effect due to the mercy rule and Denzell Watkins capped the scoring with a 46-yard TD pass to Jaden Henry on fourth down.
“I was also proud of our play in the second half,” Hardy said. “We had a bunch of young guys in there and preserved the shutout, drove the football and never punted. It was a good team night for the Spartans.”
Greater Atlanta Christian 20 30 6 0 - 56
Northview 0 0 0 0 - 0
FIRST QUARTER
Greater Atlanta Christian: Harrison Voelzke 4 run (Brandon Beckham kick), 10:30
GAC: Gianlucca Tiberia 44 run (kick failed), 10:07
GAC: Xavier Daisy 20 pass from Jack Stanton (Beckham kick), 6:07
SECOND QUARTER
GAC: Daisy 35 pass from Stanton (Beckham kick), 10:30
GAC: Tiberia 1 run (Beckham kick), 7:00
GAC: Cardell Robinson 27 run (Beckham kick), 4:20
GAC: safety
GAC: Braylen Burgess 8 run (Beckham kick), :59
THIRD QUARTER
GAC: Jaden Henry 46 pass from Denzell Watkins (kick failed), 2:20
FOURTH QUARTER
None
