NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s wrestling team posted a 56-12 win over Mount Paran on Tuesday.
The Spartans celebrated Senior Night to honor seniors Shayan Noorani, Ronan Campos, Tyler Garrett, Mason Bruning, Nate Mixon, Mason Duriez, Eli Keadey, Hudson Higgins and Bobby Kincade.
Campos had a pin at 132 pounds, and Garrett had a technical fall at 145. James Clifton (113), Ethan Rutland (120), Paxton Osborne (152), Mixon (160), Duriez (170), Keadey (182) and Higgins (195) also had victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.