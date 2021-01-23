HARLEM — Greater Atlanta Christian’s wrestling team advanced to the Elight Eight of the Class AAA Duals state tournament with a pair of victories Saturday.
The Spartans defeated Brantley County 47-36 in the semifinals of Sectionals Prelims, and defeated Harlem 58-21 in the Sectionals Finals. They also topped Crisp County 60-10 in a round-robin extra dual.
GAC senior Tyler Garrett earned his 100th varsity win during Saturday’s competition, becoming the 15th Spartan wrestler to accomplish the feat. Garrett (145 pounds), James Clifton (106), Ethan Rutland (113), Ben Clifton (126), Ronan Campos (132), Tristan Butler (145), Paxton Osborne (152), Nate Mixon (160), Mason Duriez (170), Eli Keadey (182), Hudson Higgins (195) and Bobby Kincade (285) had victories by pin for the Spartans.
The remainder of the AAA bracket matches will be Jan. 30 at Cherokee Bluff.
