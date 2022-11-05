Winning the program’s first state championship a year ago was special for Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team.
Winning the second one with a 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Chattahoochee to take home the Class AAAAA title Saturday at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson was even more special.
Not only did the win mark back-to-back state titles for the Spartans (27-11), it also marked the first one by a Spartans program since being moved up two steps from Class AAA in this year’s GHSA reclassification.
“To be honest, the jump from AAA to AAAAA, we didn’t take that lightly,” GAC coach Rachel VanderPol said. “It’s pretty cool. … Obviously, we had had (other) AAA state championships in the school, but we’ve never won a AAAAA state championship at the school in the history of GAC. So I think (the players) loved the idea of doing something (like that) for the first time.
“So it was extra sweet, one, because it was back-to-back, which is so difficult to do. You have (targets) on your back all season. But I think more than that, to be able to bring home the very first (AAAAA) state championship, and honestly solidify to our school (that) we can compete in AAAAA, is big. We were nervous. It’s a huge job.”
The Spartans had a huge job in front of it after dropping the opening set to a Chattahoochee (34-8) team they had just beaten twice in three previous meetings this season, including a three-sets-to-one victory in the Area 6-AAAAA tournament finals three weeks ago, 25-21.
The Cougars also built big leads in both Sets 2 and 3, only to have GAC rally to win both by identical 26-24 scores behind the offense of Gracie Rose (15 kills for the afternoon), Naya Ohuabunwa (10 kills) and Kennedy Seymour (11 kills), the passing and serving of Maddie Burrough (44 assists, 3 aces) and defense of Rose (12 digs), Ohuabunwa (5 blocks) and Lily Owenby (11 digs).
“We kind of used that today, kind of looking back at the fact that we’ve played (Chattahoochee),” VanderPol said. “We know their style of play. We scouted them, and, I think, to our girls, just getting over the hump of, ‘I can do this,’ … the moment was huge. It really came down to the fact that our girls have a great amount of grit, and they wanted it so bad that they were able to lean in on that experience.
“In Set 2, we were down, I believe it was (21-12). So they had a huge lead on us. Then in Set 3, we we down, I think it was 24-19. They needed one (more point), so that was a story of us against them. In the region tournament, we were up on them 24-20 (in one set) and they came back and beat us. I think the fact that our girls were able to fight back, that second-set win (Saturday) was huge for us. And the third (set) kind of solidified for the girls, ‘OK, we’re ahead. We’ve got this.’”
