With her team making only its second appearance in a state championship match, Greater Atlanta Christian volleyball coach Rachel VanderPol had a simple message for her team heading into the Georgia High School Association's Class AAA final against Sandy Creek.
“It's kind of been our motto this year that you don't get many chances (to win a state championship),” VanderPol said. “You can break all kinds of records, but winning state is a record no one will ever break.”
The Spartans made the most of their opportunity, rallying emotionally after dropping the first set and making the necessary adjustments to win in four sets (25-27, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14) and claim the program's first state title Saturday at Lakepoint Sports Complex.
Gracie Rose had a big afternoon with 17 kills and 16 digs, while Naya Ohuabunwa added 16 kills and Maddie Burrough dished out 40 assists.
However, there was a lot more than just the team's strong execution that helped GAC (35-8) win the title just over 10 years after its only other appearance in the state finals.
The Spartans didn't panic after dropping the first set 27-25, in part because of the familiar foe they were facing in Sandy Creek (37-8), which they had defeated earlier this season by two sets to one in a regular season match and three sets out of four in the Region 5-AAA tournament championship game.
“Sandy Creek is a very talented team,” VanderPol said. “We knew that going in. We played them twice, and both times they took a set off of us. We did not take them lightly going into this (match), and I think that first set there was a lot of people (in the stands).
“Nerves always play a part, and it took us a second to find our groove. More than that, Sandy Creek is a very talented team. So the big thing after that first set was, 'Hey guys, trust yourselves. … Have confidence in your ability. You've beaten this team before, and you know you're capable of it. It's your game.'”
The Spartans seemed to heed that advice by winning the hotly contested second and third sets by identical 25-23 scores.
And over the course of those two sets, they also began to make some technical adjustments to their game, most notably on the service line, where Lily Owenby led the way with six aces, to go with 10 digs on defense, and at the net, where the middle duo of Janie Stinchcomb and Kennedy Seymour helped shut down the Sandy Creek offense with four blocks apiece.
And with momentum on its side, GAC really poured it on in the fourth set, running away with a 25-14 decision to secure the title.
“In the second and third (sets), I think we really picked up our serving,” VanderPol said. “(Sandy Creek has) two very talented middles, and so to be able to take them out of the game with our serve was a huge asset for us. Another thing was our blocks. They have a very strong hitter on the outside, so for us to slow them down, it allowed us to set our defense and control the tempo at the net.
“Those were our two game plans going into it. Plus, we have talented hitters ourselves, so just being able to get them the ball with an opportunity to score, I think that was the kind of the key, especially in the second and third (sets), and obviously into the fourth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.