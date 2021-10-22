NORCROSS — The Salem defense did everything it could to make it a game on the road at Greater Atlanta Christian Friday night.
The Seminoles held the Spartans to just 135 yards, one touchdown and forced two turnovers over their last 10 drives of the game, but it wasn’t enough.
As much of a struggle as it was for the Spartans to move the ball with any sort of consistency, the Seminole offense struggled even more thanks to a strong showing by the Spartan defense and that was enough for the hosts to walk away with a 23-6 win in Region 5-AAA football.
GAC (3-5, 3-2) moved ahead of Salem (4-4, 2-3) and into solo fourth place in the region.
“Our defense played really well,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “It was ugly in spots. The defense fueled it really all night. We created some turnovers and took advantage of some short fields. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win and I appreciate the effort our guys put in.”
After managing just 53 yards of offense in the second half and failing to score, Salem head coach Jarrett Laws pointed to their lack of consistency on offense as the main culprit to their struggles.
The Seminoles were also without standout sophomore receiver Keon Davis Friday night, who suffered a knee injury that will require him to miss the remainder of the season.
“In practice, we’ve been really inconsistent in performance,” Laws said. “Our personnel has changed from week to week. We have a couple of injury situations where we’ve had to re-tool our personnel, but that’s not an excuse. You’re good enough when you’re coached to make the plays that are there. Our kids have to understand that when the moment is in front of you, there is no excuse. You have to simply make the play. That comes with experience and I don’t think they’ve had enough of it in tight situations.”
The Spartans’ best drive of the game came on their opening possession of the first quarter — 10 plays, 67 yards and two third-down conversions helped set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Will Hardy out of the wildcat formation.
From that point on, the offensive mistakes for the Seminoles started to pile up.
Trailing 7-0 with just under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Salem quarterback Deion Lewis was intercepted by Josh Williamson, who jumped a route and scored easily to extend GAC’s lead to 13-0.
“That was huge,” Hardy said of Williamson’s pick six. “It was awesome. He made a great play. Josh has been out, so to have him back and for him to make a big play like that, I was really excited for him. It was great.”
Two plays into Salem’s next offensive possession, Lewis fumbled, setting up a short field for the Spartan offense.
Salem’s defense held strong, however and forced a quick three-and-out, only to watch a 38-yard field goal attempt bounce off the crossbar and in off the leg of Branan Rountree to extend GAC’s lead to 16-0.
The Spartans appeared to be heading into halftime leading 16-0 until another crucial mistake by the Seminoles, arguably the biggest of the game, occurred with 1:16 left in the quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Seminole offense trotted back out onto the field only to give the ball right back after a backwards pass was dropped and scooped up by the Spartan defense.
Setting up shop at the Salem 19-yard line, Gannon Hearst scored on a run up the middle to give the hosts a commanding 23-0 lead at the break.
Despite mustering just 101 yards of offense in the first half, 67 of which coming on their opening possession of the game, the Spartans entered halftime with victory well in sight.
The Seminole offense continued its strong play in the second half despite the lack of help from their offense.
Again, the unit allowed just 101 yards in the second half, forced two fumbles and pitched a shutout.
“We sputtered in the second half,” Hardy said. “I’m disappointed in our execution. Just not where we need to be on that, but we made the plays we needed in order to win.”
Despite not scoring any points in the second half, GAC’s 23-point lead was never in question.
Salem’s offense played better in the second half. After entering halftime with just 53 yards of offense, the unit gained 111 in the second half - out-gaining the Spartans offense by 10 yards - and managed to score.
After driving 53 yards on their first possession of the third quarter and getting as far as the Spartan 23-yard line before failing to convert a fourth-and-5, the Seminoles scored on their next opportunity.
A 12-play, 54-yard drive that saw the Seminoles convert two big third down conversions ended with a 4-yard touchdown run from Joshua Rollerson-Williams with 11:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Both Salem forced fumbles on defense came after the Salem touchdown, giving them hope that a comeback would be possible. But their hope ended after watching the offense fizzle back out over the last 10 minutes of the game.
All-in-all, the Spartans out-gained the Seminoles 202-164 in yards in what was an 18-point victory for the home team.
Laws commended the effort of his defense and gave high praise to defensive coordinator Al Blunt and his position coaches for putting together a great gameplan to slow down the Spartans.
“Between my defensive coaches, how they work those guys on the fundamentals tirelessly, they are the heart and soul of everything that’s going on right now,” Laws said. “I’m just so proud of those kids. I feel so sad for them tonight because from one half of the equation, they got it right and still didn’t get the result. The good thing about it is that they’re great kids and have great attitudes. They understand that it’s a team game and they will do what they can to uplift their offensive brothers and give them another shot.”
