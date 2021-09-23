Both the Greater Atlanta Christian and Westminster football teams figure to battle for a playoff spot in Region 5-AAA, and the winner of Friday night’s clash can take a big positive step in that direction. The teams, who have played 17 times since 2002, are both in need of something positive after losing lopsided region openers to the 5-AAA favorites last week. The Spartans have won seven of the past nine in the Westminster series.
A young GAC team — off to its worst start since going 0-8 to open the 2009 season — has lost three of its four games by substantial margins, including a 47-0 loss to powerhouse Cedar Grove last Friday. The Spartans’ early-season schedule has been packed with top teams like Tennessee power Lipscomb Academy, Decatur (an unbeaten Class AAAAA team) and Cedar Grove. Their closest game was a 16-12 loss to Lovett, a team Westminster defeated 17-7 in the season opener.
Despite playing shorthanded, GAC had some highlight performances last week, including Will Hardy (seven tackles, one for loss, two interceptions), Harrison Voelzke (seven tackles), Louie Fabec (six tackles) and Ford Hallock (six tackles) on the defense. While the offense struggled (28 rushes for 32 yards), D.J. Allison had a winning blocking grade and Mekhi Blocker stepped up at quarterback to complete 10 of 16 passes for 75 yards.
