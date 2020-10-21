NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Hart County 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAA state volleyball playoffs.
Gracie Rose led the Spartans’ attack with nine kills, while Janie Stinchcomb and Naya Ohuabunwa had seven blocks each.
GAC advances to play at Lafayette on Saturday, Oct. 24 in the Sweet Sixteen.
