Gracie Rose

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 29-27 victory over Wesleyan.

Gracie Rose led the attack with 32 kills, and Janie Stinchcomb added 13 kills. Lily Owenby had 19 digs, Kailey Maine had 14 digs and Maddie Burrough had 50 assists.

