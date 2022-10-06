Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
Gracie Rose
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 29-27 victory over Wesleyan.
Gracie Rose led the attack with 32 kills, and Janie Stinchcomb added 13 kills. Lily Owenby had 19 digs, Kailey Maine had 14 digs and Maddie Burrough had 50 assists.
Wesleyan (26-9) got stellar play from Mary-John Reinhard (15 digs), Avery Daum (16 kills), Nadia Desbordes (10 kills) and Sara Marie Miller (41 assists).
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Georgia office brought farm animals to Lovin Elementary School on Wednesday so students could learn about the importance of agriculture. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
This poll is not scientific — results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented