Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys and girls track teams swept the titles at its GAC Invitational on Saturday.
The boys’ 142 points edged runner-up Jefferson (140) and third-place Mill Creek (132). GAC’s girls won with 160 points to Jefferson’s 127. Mill Creek’s girls were fourth at 105.
The Spartans’ Josh Williamson won the boys 200-meter dash (22.88 seconds) and was second in the 100 (11.19) and long jump (21 feet, 2 1/2 inches).
Mill Creek’s boys got wins in the 110 hurdles (14.55) and 300 hurdles (39.56) from Jacari Simpson, as well as a first-place finish from Tye Green (6-0) in the high jump.
GAC’s girls team got event wins from Nia Wilson in the 100 (11.87) and the 200 (24.58), Jasmine Scruggs in the 400 (1:00.51), Morgan Collins in the 800 (2:24.22) and Nyla Thompson in the pole vault (10-1). The Spartans’ girls 400 relay won in 47.69 and its 1,600 relay took first in 4:06.90.
Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight won the girls long jump at 17-6.
