NORCROSS — Some surprising mid-week news put a little more luster on Greater Atlanta Christian’s Friday night football game with Carver-Atlanta.
Region 5-AAA leader Cedar Grove had to forfeit its first three region wins, including victories over GAC and Carver. That set up a region championship game between the Spartans and visiting Carver.
GAC, despite being shorthanded, didn’t waste the opportunity and posted a 35-20 victory to win its seventh straight region championship. With the loss to Cedar Grove erased from the schedule, the Spartans’ winning streak in region games is still alive, too — it is now at 43 straight victories.
“This is a true team,” said GAC head coach Tim Hardy, whose team also is unbeaten again at 8-0. “We always say the strength of the team is the team. It was just these guys leaning together, working together. We had a number of guys out. … Just to see our guys compete with such toughness and perseverance, I’m super, super proud of them.”
GAC quarterback Deymon Fleming threw for 185 yards and four touchdowns, three to Brooks Miller, and also rushed for 55 yards and another score. Saiku White had the other TD catch.
Will Gary led the rushing attack with 82 yards.
White’s TD catch from Fleming just before halftime pushed the GAC lead to 28-20 after a back-and-forth first half. The Spartans scored once in the third quarter, which was plenty for a defense that pitched a second-half shutout.
Joseph Rose (interception, fumble recovery), Hudson Higgins and Wil Calhoun led GAC’s defensive effort.
