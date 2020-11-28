NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian opened the Class AAA football playoffs Friday night with a 37-7 win over visiting Franklin County.
The Spartans (10-0) led 17-0 at halftime and 37-0 after three quarters — Franklin (7-3) scored against reserves in the closing minutes to avoid the shutout. GAC’s starting defense, which got stellar play from defensive lineman Abdul Barrie, linebacker Aidan Bailey and defensive back Saiku White, held the Lions scoreless.
“It was a great start to the playoffs,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Outstanding defense really set the tone. The offense was efficient enough. It was a nice win to start the playoffs.”
Will Gary’s 5-yard touchdown run and Branan Rountree’s 36-yard field goal gave the Spartans a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Will Hardy’s 32-yard TD run in the second quarter pushed the advantage to 17 points at halftime.
Will Hardy scored on a 24-yard run in the third quarter, and Brooks Miller followed with a 16-yard TD catch from Deymon Fleming. Cardell Robinson had GAC’s final TD on a 3-yard run later in the third quarter.
GAC hosts North Hall next week in the second round.
