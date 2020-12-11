NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian used a suffocating defense and a balanced offense to defeat Appling County 31-13 in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Friday.
The Spartans (12-0) advance to next week’s semifinals where they will host Oconee County. This marks the seventh time in the past nine seasons that GAC has advanced to the Final Four.
“A great performance by our defense,” Spartans coach Tim Hardy said. “They (Appling County) came in averaging over 400 yards a game and we just shut them down."
Greater Atlanta Christian received the opening kickoff and embarked on a 10-play drive that stalled on the Appling County 24. The Spartans’ Branan Rountree then connected on a 41-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead midway through the quarter. Marcus Wilson rushed for 29 yards on the drive.
The Pirates (9-2) then proceeded to drive down the Spartans 36 but the drive stalled and Appling County was forced to punt, pinning GAC at the 10.
This field position came into play as the hosts were unable to gain a first down and had to give possession back to the Pirates on its the GAC 47. Appling County then pieced together a 10-play drive of its own to take the lead. On third and goal from the three, Keyshawn Walker took the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. Alex Garcia’s extra point was good and the visitors from Baxley led 7-3.
Greater Atlanta Christian fired right back as it started its next possession on its own 31. Facing a crucial third-and 11 near midfield, quarterback Deymon Fleming connected with Josh Williamson on a wheel route and the junior wide receiver picked up 26 yards to move the ball deep into the Pirates territory.
Alternating pass and run, the Spartans moved to the Appling County 4-yard line where Fleming kept the ball on the read option and his rush through the middle was a touchdown. Rountree’s point after gave the Spartans a 10-7 lead with 2:13 left until half.
It appeared that Appling County might have a chance to score before halftime as it drove near midfield. However a personal foul penalty, 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage on a scramble play negated any chance the Pirates had to mount a scoring threat.
However, GAC used its timeouts to perfection and gained the ball after the punt at the Appling County 33. On third-and-one, Wilson busted a key 17-yard run around left end to the Pirates’ 4. From there, Fleming hit Braxton Miller with a touchdown pass in the left corner, just inside the pylon for the touchdown with 17 seconds until halftime.
“The sequence at the end of the second quarter was key,” Hardy said. “To get another touchdown and go in 17-7, that was huge.”
In the first half, Appling County rushed for 94 yards and passed for six giving it a total of 100. GAC rushed for 79 and threw for 82, giving it a total of 161.
The Pirates received the kickoff and hoped to cut into the Spartans advantage. The GAC defense had other ideas and held Appling County to a three-and-out. The punt and return gave the Spartans the ball at midfield. Three plays later, Josh Williamson burst around left end and raced down the sideline for the score to up the lead to 24-7.
Later in the third quarter, Fleming was intercepted on his own 46 by Appling’s Walker. Three plays later, the Pirates faced a fourth-and-seven. Walker dropped back and floated a deep pass which was a few yards beyond Darris Smith’s reach, turning the ball over to GAC.
Wilson gained 13 yards on first down, moving the ball into Appling County territory. However a tipped pass on a flanker screen was intercepted by the Pirates’ Malik Rogers. The Spartans defense rose up yet again and did not yield a first down and forced a punt.
GAC committed its third turnover of the third quarter when the read option mesh went awry and the fumble was recovered by Appling County on the Spartans 20. On the next play, Sharode Roberts broke all would-be tackles and scored. The Pirates tried a fake on the extra point, but the pass attempt was intercepted by GAC’s Wil Calhoun. The score stood a 24-13 as the game moved into the final quarter.
A pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Appling County aided GAC on its next drive. The 30 yards helped the Spartans move to the Pirates’ 5. Tre Henry capped the drive with a rush off left tackle. The extra point made the score 31-13.
“This is a team’s team,” Hardy said. “Different players step up at different times and it's not just on one person. Technique and execution win the game.”
GAC 31, Appling County 13
Appling County 0 7 6 0 – 13
GAC 3 14 7 0 – 31
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GAC: Branan Rountree 41 FG, 6:36
Second Quarter
Appling County: Keyshawn Walker 2 run (Alex Garcia kick) 6:43
GAC: Deymon Fleming 4 run (Rountree kick) 2:13
GAC: Brooks Miller 6 pass from Fleming (Rountree kick) :17
Third Quarter
GAC: Josh Williamson 38 run (Rountree kick) 9:01
Appling County: Sharode Roberts 20 run (pass failed) :58
Fourth Quarter
GAC: Tre Henry 5 run (Rountree kick) 9:04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.