NORCROSS — Jessica Guarneri knew her team was close.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball head coach watched her team go toe-to-toe with the undefeated Upson-Lee Knights, but she could feel the momentum building.
“I said to my assistants, 'If we can get one good run, I think we can carry it home,’” Guarneri said.
Sure enough, the Spartans unleashed an 11-0 run late in the third quarter to build the first double-digit lead of the game, and it held up in a 48-35 win at Long Forum.
“I think we hit three 3s,” Guarneri said. “That was absolutely critical. Those kids knocking those shots down, it gives them a little bit of confidence heading into the fourth quarter.”
The Spartans are heading to Macon to defend their Class AAA state championship against Cross Creek on Friday, March 12, but the outcome was in doubt for most of the contest.
Upson-Lee’s Jakera Ellerbee was the catalyst on offense early, helping the visitors jump out to an early 9-4 lead. The 2-3 zone on the other end of the court gave GAC fits for most of the first half. The only Spartan who consistently punctured it in the first half was Jaci Bolden, who went into the locker room with nine points en route to a game total of 16.
In spite of the struggles, Greater Atlanta Christian’s defense on the other end managed to keep the game tight. They forced Upson-Lee into 16 turnovers for the game, smothering almost every drive into the lane and staying aggressive on the perimeter.
“We know how to use our height,” Guarneri said. “We know how to use our body. We’re going to need to next Friday against that big Cross Creek team.”
The score was knotted at 23 going into halftime, but Guarneri thought that opened the door for an advantage.
“Today we said Upson-Lee has all the pressure,” Guarneri said. “They’re perfect. We aren’t perfect. We were sitting at 14-7 coming into this, so we know what a loss feels like and we know what it feels like to be down.”
They were down 27-26 late in the third quarter when Myla Benton drained a three-pointer from the corner, and that was the moment that got the ball rolling. Kaleigh Addie knocked down two more threes and Jaci Bolden added a transition bucket to complete the 11-0 run. It was 37-27 Spartans before Upson-Lee stopped the bleeding, but by now they were climbing uphill against a hostile crowd.
“That was absolutely incredible,” Guarneri said on the crowd. “I think before the game we had 622 pre-game tickets sold, and that’s not even counting the ones that came in and bought their tickets here. Playing in front of a crowd like that, especially today, is absolutely incredible to get us ready for Friday.”
Addie finished the game with 18 points, narrowly outpacing Bolden’s 16 to account for the bulk of GAC’s scoring. Laurren Randolph’s nine and Benton’s five rounded off the numbers, while Ellerbee was the only Knight to reach double-figures with 12 points.
At the end of the regular season, GAC was sitting with a meager 8-7 record. Three wins in the region tournament and four wins in the state playoffs later, it has a chance to win back-to-back state titles for the first time since 2001-2002.
Before the game, Guarneri asked a question of the senior class that led GAC to last season’s championship.
“I told our seniors this is the last time you ever get to play here win or lose, so how do you want that to end?”
Four quarters later she got her answer, and another trip to Macon along with it.
