Greater Atlanta Christian earned three of the top awards on the All-Region 5-AAA Football Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
The 5-AAA champions’ quarterback, Deymond Fleming, was Quarterback of the Year, and teammate Aidan Bailey, a linebacker, was Co-Defensive Player of the Year. GAC’s Tim Hardy was the Coach of the Year selection.
The Spartans also had four first-team selections — wide receivers Brooks Miller and Will Hardy, and offensive linemen Wil Calhoun and Addison Nichols. Its second-team picks were defensive lineman Thomas Lowman, defensive backs Joseph Rose and Saiku White and kicker Branan Rountree.
