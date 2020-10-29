Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 5-1, 2-1 region
Last week: Lost to Cedar Grove 33-6
Sandy Creek Patriots (5-AAA)
Coach: Brett Garvin
Record: 2-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
The road remains tough for GAC, which lost 33-6 to two-time defending state champion Cedar Grove last Friday and also saw a 40-game winning streak in region play come to an end. Up next is Sandy Creek, which was 12-2 last year and made the state semifinals. The Patriots have been in quarantine since a 12-2 win over Douglass on Oct. 9 because one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
GAC’s coaches and players weren’t satisfied with a subpar performance against Cedar Grove.
“We’re right back at it with Sandy Creek (on Friday),” Hardy said. “That’s the nature of the region we’re in this year, but it’s good for us. It’s time for us to get off the mat and compete. I’m always proud of our guys, the way they compete, their toughness and their fight. We just didn’t execute well enough (against Cedar Grove).”
The Spartans struggled in particular on offense last Friday, but their defense hung in there for much of the night. Joseph Rose (nine tackles), Hudson Higgins (eight tackles) and Aidan Bailey (seven tackles) were among the top performers, while Brooks Miller had an interception.
Branan Rountree also excelled in the kicking game with field goals of 47 and 40 yards.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Sandy Creek High School
