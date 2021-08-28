GM2_3165.jpg

Josh Sharpe

ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian got within a score with a late touchdown, but came up short in a non-region football game at Lovett on Friday.

The Spartans (0-2) lost 16-12, trimming the deficit to four points on a TD pass from Josh Sharpe to Josh Williamson in the final minute. Lovett recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

In a game that featured two weather delays, GAC scored first on a 40-yard TD pass from Sharpe to Will Hardy. However, Lovett took over the lead by halftime at 10-6.

The host Lions tacked on a field goal in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.

