Greater Atlanta Christian's Deymon Fleming (8) goes to take the overtime coin flip against Oconee County while his team mates unite behind him during their GHSA Class AAA semifinal playoff game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross. (Photo: Will Fagan)

 Will Fagan

Greater Atlanta Christian quarterback Deymon Fleming Jr. committed Saturday to the Charleston Southern (S.C.) University football program.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior threw for 1,829 yards and 23 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 464 yards and seven more scores, for the Spartans’ Class AAA Final Four team. He also maintains a 4.27 GPA.

