Greater Atlanta Christian quarterback Deymon Fleming Jr. committed Saturday to the Charleston Southern (S.C.) University football program.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior threw for 1,829 yards and 23 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 464 yards and seven more scores, for the Spartans’ Class AAA Final Four team. He also maintains a 4.27 GPA.
