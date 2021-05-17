Greater Atlanta Christian announced Monday that it has promoted Josh Lee to head baseball coach.
Lee, an assistant for the Spartans the past four years, helped the 2021 team go 24-10 with a Region 5-AAA title and a state playoff appearance. He replaces Robbie Wilson, who stepped down for a job in administration at Mount Pisgah.
“Josh Lee embodies the characteristics we want in a head coach at GAC,” GAC athletic director Tim Hardy said. “First, he has a deep Christian faith that he lives out on a daily basis. Second, he has a natural ability to connect with student-athletes and foster trust through relationships. Third, he is a true baseball guy with a deep understanding of the game who has been mentored by some of the best coaches in the game. Finally, he has a clear vision for the future of Spartan baseball and how it can develop the young men in the program. We are excited to have Josh Lee as our new head baseball coach at GAC.”
Prior to joining the staff at GAC, Lee was an assistant coach at Lipscomb University (Tenn.). The Franklin, Tenn., native played college baseball at Vanderbilt and Lipscomb.
At Vanderbilt, Lee was a two-time All-SEC Academic Team selection and was part of an SEC championship and College World Series Team in 2011. He was a two-time Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team selection at Lipscomb and won the A-Sun title in 2015. He earned Lipscomb’s James R. Byers Award, which recognizes outstanding Christian leadership while demonstrating excellence in athletics and academics.
Since leaving college coaching, Lee and his family — he and his wife Miranda have a daughter, Anna Kate — have settled into the GAC community.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead our baseball program,” Lee said. “During my time here as an assistant, it became very clear how special of a place GAC is and how rich our program’s tradition is within the greater baseball community. GAC’s relentless pursuit of academic, spiritual and athletic excellence is something I am thrilled to continue to be a part of. Most of all, I am excited to continue to pour into these young men and develop them not only as players, but as leaders in our school, churches and community.”
