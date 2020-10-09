ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell behind in the first quarter, but took control the rest of the way for a 28-6 victory at Westminster on Friday.
The hosts took an early 6-0 lead on a pair of field goals before GAC (4-0) scored 28 unanswered points against the previously unbeaten Wildcats (2-1).
The Spartans got a pair of touchdowns late in the second quarter, both from Deymon Fleming to Will Hardy. The first was a 10-yarder and the second was a 22-yarder with 14 seconds left before halftime.
In the second half, Will Gary had a 1-yard TD run, and Josh Willamson turned a short pass from Fleming into a 50-yard score for a 28-6 edge.
Hudson Higgins and Thomas Lowman led a GAC defense that held four-star Westminster tight end and Penn State commit Holden Staes without a catch.
“It was a really good team win,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “It was a tough night to play football in the rain, but it was a good, hard-fought, physical game. We sort of dug ourselves a hole early and really asserted ourselves the last part of the game. I’m proud of the poise we showed.”
