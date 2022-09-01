Friday’s Greater Atlanta Christian-Pace Academy game features a unique twist — both football teams are led by former Mountain View head coaches. GAC’s Tim Hardy was Mountain View’s first head coach and led the program from 2014-16 until he was hired by the Spartans. Nick Bach, in his first season at Pace after four seasons at the Gilman School in Maryland, led Mountain View to its most successful stint from 2015-17, highlighted by school records of eight and nine wins in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Bears’ first state playoff victory in 2017.
Bach now joins Hardy in the Atlanta private school sector, and his tenure at Pace has gone well so far. The Knights have defeated two other Atlanta private schools the past two weeks, edging both Holy Innocents’ (20-17) and Westminster (21-19).
GAC lost to AAAAAAA Meadowcreek in Week 1, but rebounded for a win over Atlanta private school Lovett last week. The victory was a thriller as Jack Stanton connected with Xavier Daisy for a game-winning touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the 23-19 win. Stanton threw for 333 yards and three scores, and went 7 of 9 for 81 yards on the final drive. Daisy had two TD catches and teammate Braylen Burgess (seven catches for 119 yards) had the other TD grab.
The Spartans were led defensively last week by Reed Voyles (nine tackles), Hunter Bryant (five tackles, one for loss), G.L. Tiberia (three tackles, three pass breakups) and Caleb Ellis (three tackles, one sack).
