Since its only loss Oct. 23 to Cedar Grove — a result since reversed by forfeit — there has been a business-like run of results from the Greater Atlanta Christian football team.
Week in and week out, the Spartans (12-0) keep winning.
They have lined up three impressive playoff wins over Franklin County (37-7), North Hall (33-0) and Appling County (31-13) on the way to Friday night’s home game against Oconee County (11-0) in the Class AAA semifinals. A lack of focus has never been an issue for a team with 21 seniors, one of the biggest senior classes in program history.
“There’s just a maturity to them,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Just sort of an emotional and mental toughness and maturity. We’ve shown up to every game. We’ve got personalities (on the team) like every team, and our guys love to have fun. But on game day, they really know how to show up and play. They take everything seriously.”
GAC, in the semifinals for the sixth time in seven years, doesn’t have its most prolific offense, but it has found a good mix with the run (1,667 yards) and the pass (1,948 yards). The unit is on a current run of five straight games with more than 30 points.
Meanwhile, the defense has been outstanding.
The Spartans have allowed only 20 points through three rounds of the playoffs, and have held seven of 12 opponents to single digits. In last week’s win, Aidan Bailey had 10 tackles, Joseph Rose had seven tackles and a sack and Hudson Higgins had six tackles as the defense held Appling to 86 rushing yards and zero passing yards.
“We’ve been fueled by our defense,” Hardy said. “They’ve played really well, just great team defense. Guys who understand what they do and they’re doing it with great passion, great energy.”
Both sides will need to play well against Oconee, the state runner-up in AAAA last season.
The Warriors are similar in many ways to GAC with a solid, balanced offense (averaging 173 rushing yards, 143.8 passing yards), and a stifling defense. They have limited seven of 11 opponents to single digits and the most they have allowed in one game is 16, in a 35-16 win over Monroe Area.
They held longtime power Peach County in check last week in a 31-13 quarterfinal win.
The defense is full of talent led by Region 8-AAA player of the year and Virginia signee West Weeks (6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker), 6-3, 200-pound Northern Illinois signee Elijah Hamm, 8-AAA Defensive Player of the Year Justin Coleman (112 tackles), Richmond signee Carsen Stocklinski (6-3, 290) on the line and sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks, who already holds South Carolina and Virginia offers.
Offensively, Oconee’s Jake Johnson is a matchup problem at 6-5, 210 pounds. The junior ranks as the No. 1 tight end nationally and the No. 8 player in Georgia in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and his offer list includes Alabama and LSU, where his brother Max is a quarterback. He has 30 catches for 698 yards and nine TDs.
“We just have to be positive, when I say that, not have penalties and not have negative plays,” Hardy said. “When you’re playing a really good defense, every yard counts and you don’t want to give anything back. You just want to be clean in the way you execute.”
Oconee County Warriors (8-AAA)
Coach: Travis Noland
Record: 11-0
Last week: Beat Peach County 31-13
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 12-0
Last week: Beat Appling County 31-13
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.