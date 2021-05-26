The Greater Atlanta Christian girls tennis team, which finished as Class AAA runner-up in 2021, has a new head coach.
GAC announced Wednesday that Ken Townsend was promoted to head girls tennis coach, replacing Michael Saari, who served in the position the past four years.
Townsend is a fixture at the Norcross private school as a teacher and coach over the past 21 years. He has coached tennis for 10 years at GAC, including two seasons as head girls coach in 2016 and 2017. He has been the girls junior varsity coach the past four seasons.
He currently teaches in the high school Bible department.
"I am so excited to step into the role of head varsity girls tennis coach," Townsend said. "I have learned so much from Coach Saari and am looking forward to doing my best to provide our girls with a great high school tennis experience. Even though we are losing some great seniors off our state runner-up team, there are so many special players returning. The future is bright."
